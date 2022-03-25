OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in March

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMVKY. Barclays lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

