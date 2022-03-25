Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

