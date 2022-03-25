Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.69.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $66,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

