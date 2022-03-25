Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,304. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

