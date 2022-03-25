Old North State Trust LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.18. 106,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,178,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

