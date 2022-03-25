Old North State Trust LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3,450.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in American Express by 47.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in American Express by 39.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 10.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.76 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.80.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

