Old North State Trust LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,047,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $201,972,000 after buying an additional 241,439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 319,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,319,000 after buying an additional 160,638 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.22. The company had a trading volume of 35,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,286. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

