Old North State Trust LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.51. 68,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,206,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

