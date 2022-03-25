Old North State Trust LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.60. 74,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,847. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

