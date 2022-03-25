Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.00.

Shares of OKTA opened at $144.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.25. Okta has a one year low of $137.18 and a one year high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Okta by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,716,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

