Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.350-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $388 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.85 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

Okta stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.50. 8,354,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,609. Okta has a 52-week low of $137.18 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Mizuho raised shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

