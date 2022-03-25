Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OCUP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 227,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,441. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $7.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Friday.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

