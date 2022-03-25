Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.46

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Obayashi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Obayashi alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.