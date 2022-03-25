NVIDIA (NVDA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2022 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $335.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.33. 1,776,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,497,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.65 and its 200 day moving average is $257.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

