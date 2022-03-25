NVIDIA (NVDA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the last few weeks:
- 3/23/2022 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/17/2022 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $335.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.33. 1,776,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,497,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.65 and its 200 day moving average is $257.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
