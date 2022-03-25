NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lowered by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $281.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $703.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

