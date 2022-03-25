NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 62.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 253,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVEE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.11.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090 in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

