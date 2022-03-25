Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,873,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JMM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,831. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $7.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.