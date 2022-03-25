NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,570 shares of company stock valued at $703,044. 29.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,770,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,749,000 after buying an additional 421,414 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,592,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,523,000 after buying an additional 77,478 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,482,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after buying an additional 854,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,416,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 453,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

