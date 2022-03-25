Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NWN opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,112,000 after acquiring an additional 318,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Northwest Natural by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,182,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $13,019,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

