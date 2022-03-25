Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,751 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after buying an additional 99,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $454.57. 654,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,231. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $315.67 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $411.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.59.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

