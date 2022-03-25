Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $426.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $454.57. 654,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,231. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $315.67 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.59.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.