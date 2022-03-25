Northland Securities Trims GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Target Price to $15.00

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. GAN has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.46.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GAN will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in GAN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GAN by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 123.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GAN by 34.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

