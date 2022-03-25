Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 13122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NOG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -31.37%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

