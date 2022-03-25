Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Down 91.7% in March

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

