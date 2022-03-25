North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,381,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:USMJ traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 110,746,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,703,605. North American Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
North American Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
