North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,381,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USMJ traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 110,746,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,703,605. North American Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get North American Cannabis alerts:

North American Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc engages in the services to build hemp and cannabis products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.