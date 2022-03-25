Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $26.88. 174,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,000,050. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $43.80.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,721,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

