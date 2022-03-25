Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,679 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,771,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,585,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 48.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 56.74. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 33.46 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 91.67.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

