Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 86,092 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 86,092 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.37.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $143.19 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $144.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

