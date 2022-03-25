Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 170 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18,327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

SITE stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.79. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

