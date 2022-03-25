Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,611,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

