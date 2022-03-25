Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its holdings in CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after buying an additional 374,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CarMax by 48.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after buying an additional 314,474 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.18.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.39 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

