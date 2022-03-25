Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 47 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 14.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Y. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Alleghany in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Y opened at $849.54 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $853.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $680.31 and a 200-day moving average of $667.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

