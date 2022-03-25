Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 136740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. decreased their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$579.54 million and a P/E ratio of -248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$8.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -416.71%.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

