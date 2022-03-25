NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NICE were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 77.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $218.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.15. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $199.32 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

