NFTb Reaches One Day Volume of $2.21 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTb has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $11.58 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.99 or 0.06989687 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,393.64 or 1.00031697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042530 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.