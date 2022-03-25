NEXT’s (NXT) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($126.38) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($102.69) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.09) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NEXT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,781.25 ($115.60).

Get NEXT alerts:

NXT opened at GBX 6,176 ($81.31) on Tuesday. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 5,578 ($73.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($111.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,860.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,599.49. The company has a market cap of £8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 160 ($2.11) dividend. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In related news, insider Soumen Das acquired 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($102.09) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($131,598.14).

About NEXT (Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.