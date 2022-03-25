NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NEP opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.88.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

