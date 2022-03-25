NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $93.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 156.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,959 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

