NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT Lowered to GBX 7,280

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,800 ($102.69) to GBX 7,280 ($95.84) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXGPF. UBS Group raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($105.32) to GBX 8,150 ($107.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Grupo Santander raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($92.65) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,489.33.

NEXT stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.35. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.85. NEXT has a 12 month low of $75.80 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

