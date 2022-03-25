NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,692.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.00807555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00204374 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00024339 BTC.

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

