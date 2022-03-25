New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $321,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Accenture by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $325.29. 1,429,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,417. The firm has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.95. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $265.80 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

