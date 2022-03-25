New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 745,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $245,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

DHR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,094. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $215.38 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.