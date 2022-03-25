New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,104 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $63,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $124.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

