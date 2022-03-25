New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 543 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $57,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,096,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of ROP traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $461.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.88 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.