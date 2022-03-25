New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,431 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $49,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $118.78. 1,795,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,872. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.