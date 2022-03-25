New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,423 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $120,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,638,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.89. 2,411,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,157. American Express has a 12-month low of $136.76 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $143.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.60.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

