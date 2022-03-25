New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,107,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,943 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $326,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

