New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $40,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 21.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $158.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average is $168.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.38 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

