New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $80.27 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $80,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 33.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 9.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its stake in Southern by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $69.30 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

