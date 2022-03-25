New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $67.33 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $67,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 912.4% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 99.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $8,451,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $7,122,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $325.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.70 and a 200-day moving average of $324.63. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

